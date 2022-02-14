Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Shares of MOH opened at $303.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $205.61 and a 1 year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

