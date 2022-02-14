SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,620,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,362,000.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SEAS opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

