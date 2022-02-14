Selfkey Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $93.54 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00036924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00103857 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

