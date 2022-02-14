SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 7.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74. 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $9,938,660 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.