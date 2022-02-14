SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 7.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74. 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.
SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.
About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
