Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0008

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Semux has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $10,742.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00122931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005561 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002237 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

