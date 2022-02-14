Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $66.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 11,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

