Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 12,500 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.
- On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.
NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.29.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
