Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $0.72 on Monday. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
Sentage Company Profile
