Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $0.72 on Monday. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

