Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 162 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.77) on Friday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.76.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

