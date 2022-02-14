Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 1,252,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

