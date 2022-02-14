Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.
Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 1,252,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.
Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About Service Co. International
Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Service Co. International (SCI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.