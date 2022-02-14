Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SMED stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 224.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

