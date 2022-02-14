Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,440 ($33.00) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.76).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,012.50 ($27.21) on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.