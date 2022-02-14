Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $36.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

