Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL opened at $31.81 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.