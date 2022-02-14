Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

DUKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 40.20 ($0.54) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £144.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.