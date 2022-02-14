Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Expands By 79.3%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

ASZ stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Monday. 26,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,573. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

