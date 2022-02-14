Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Declines By 60.1%

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

