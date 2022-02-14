Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Declines By 60.1%

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
About Axis Technologies Group
