Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 381.0%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $9.14 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
