Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 381.0%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CHW opened at $9.14 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

