Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Drops By 54.8%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.65.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing of solar energy projects and the provision of third party blockchain technology for the medicinal packaging industry. The company was founded by Darren M. Marks and Melvin Leiner on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

