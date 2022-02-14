Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Drops By 54.8%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.65.
DNA Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNA Brands (DNAX)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.