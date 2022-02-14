Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increases By 74.0%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 339,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

EXLS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

