Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Increases By 138.8%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 53,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,765. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

