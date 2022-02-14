Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Increases By 138.8%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of FMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 53,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,765. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
