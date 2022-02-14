Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 45.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$63.64 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $74.38.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
