Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 45.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$63.64 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

