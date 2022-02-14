Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock remained flat at $$44.03 during midday trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

