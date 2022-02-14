Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 50.5%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AIQ opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

