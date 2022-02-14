Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 46.5%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

