Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Decreases By 46.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXO traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 687,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. GTX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About GTX

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

