Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Grows By 180.0%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HSNGY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

