Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Grows By 180.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HSNGY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

