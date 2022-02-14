Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rises By 300.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HTCMY stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
