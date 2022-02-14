Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rises By 300.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HTCMY stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

