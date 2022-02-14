Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Drops By 52.3%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IDRA stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
