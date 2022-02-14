Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Drops By 52.3%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IDRA stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.