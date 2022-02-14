Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
BSMQ opened at $25.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.
