Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BSMQ opened at $25.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.