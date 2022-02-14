Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 53.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.