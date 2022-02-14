Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Decreases By 70.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $68.77 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

