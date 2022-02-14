Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Drops By 45.3%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jupai stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

