Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Drops By 47.1%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 476,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 432,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,770. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

