Short Interest in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Drops By 47.4%

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAIU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Monday. 48,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000.

