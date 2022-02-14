Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 269.2%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.
CMU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.90.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
