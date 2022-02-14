Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 54.8%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NCAUF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.