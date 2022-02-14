Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Drops By 44.2%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

