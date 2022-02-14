Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Increases By 87.2%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Monday. Patrizia has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.
Patrizia Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patrizia (PTZIF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.