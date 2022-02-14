Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 42.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FENG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.