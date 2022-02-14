Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 42.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FENG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
