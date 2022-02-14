Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Drops By 45.7%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.76. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,943. Powered Brands has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

