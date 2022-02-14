Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Increases By 187.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.22. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

