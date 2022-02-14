Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Drops By 50.8%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.