Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 83.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RMI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.