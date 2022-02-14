Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 83.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RMI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

