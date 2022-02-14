Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 80.0%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.