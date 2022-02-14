Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Declines By 80.0%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TAGOF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.
About TAG Immobilien
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAG Immobilien (TAGOF)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.