Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 153.8%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 309,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,834. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250,782 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.