Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 153.8%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 309,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,834. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
