Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 39.0%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WKEY stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.