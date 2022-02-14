Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,226,935 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
