Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,226,935 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

