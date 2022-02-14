Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.67. 127,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

