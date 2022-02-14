Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.67. 127,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.