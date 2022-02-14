Signata (SATA) Tops One Day Volume of $325,360.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Signata has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $325,360.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

